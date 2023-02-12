CTS (CTS) Declares $0.04 Dividend

CTS said on February 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 30, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $45.66 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.35%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.53%, the lowest has been 0.34%, and the highest has been 0.84%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.62 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.09. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.53% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTS is $45.90. The forecasts range from a low of $41.41 to a high of $51.45. The average price target represents an increase of 0.53% from its latest reported closing price of $45.66.

The projected annual revenue for CTS is $621MM, an increase of 5.87%. The projected annual EPS is $2.63, an increase of 41.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTS. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 4.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTS is 0.17%, an increase of 26.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.28% to 38,395K shares. The put/call ratio of CTS is 0.17, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,168K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,328K shares representing 7.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,241K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 28.99% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,744K shares representing 5.47% ownership of the company.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 1,435K shares representing 4.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,473K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 28.04% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,277K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,284K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTS by 25.79% over the last quarter.

CTS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTS Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.