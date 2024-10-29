News & Insights

Stocks
CTS

CTS Corporation sees FY24 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25

October 29, 2024 — 08:11 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

CTS is updating its guidance for full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $515 – $525 million compared to the prior range of $525 – $540 million and reiterating the adjusted diluted EPS guidance to be in the range of $2.05 – $2.25.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CTS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.