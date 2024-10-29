CTS Corporation sees FY24 adjusted EPS $2.05-$2.25

CTS is updating its guidance for full year 2024 sales to be in the range of $515 – $525 million compared to the prior range of $525 – $540 million and reiterating the adjusted diluted EPS guidance to be in the range of $2.05 – $2.25.
