CTS Corporation Scheduled to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on July 24, 2025

CTS Corporation will release Q2 2025 earnings and host a conference call on July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

CTS Corporation will announce its second quarter earnings for 2025 on July 24 at 8:00 a.m. ET, followed by a conference call with management at 10:00 a.m. ET. U.S. participants can access the call using toll-free and local dial-in numbers, while international callers should consult Global Dial In Numbers for appropriate access. The passcode for the call is 932754, and a live audio webcast will be available on the company's investor website, where it will also be archived for a year. CTS Corporation, listed on the NYSE, specializes in designing and manufacturing sensing, connecting, and movement products across various markets, including aerospace, industrial, medical, and transportation. For further inquiries, contact Ashish Agrawal, the CFO.

Potential Positives

CTS Corporation is set to release its second-quarter 2025 earnings on July 24, 2025, indicating transparency and commitment to timely financial reporting.

A conference call is scheduled for July 24, 2025, allowing investors and analysts direct access to management for insights and discussions on the company’s financial performance.

The availability of a live audio webcast and its subsequent archiving for one year enhances accessibility for stakeholders who wish to review the information at a later date.

CTS Corporation's established presence in multiple markets, including aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation, highlights its diversification and potential for growth across various sectors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CTS Corporation release its second quarter 2025 earnings?

CTS Corporation will release its earnings on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).

What time is the conference call for second quarter 2025 results?

The conference call is scheduled for Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

How can I join the conference call for CTS's earnings?

You can join the call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 (toll-free) or +1-404-975-4839 (local).

Where can I access the live audio webcast of the conference call?

The live audio webcast will be available on the Investors section of CTS Corporation's website.

Who can I contact for more information about CTS Corporation?

You can contact Ashish Agrawal, Vice President and CFO, at +1 (630) 577-8800 or ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com.

$CTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 88 institutional investors add shares of $CTS stock to their portfolio, and 100 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

