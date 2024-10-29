CTS Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

CTS ( (CTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CTS Corporation showcased solid operational performance in Q3 2024 amidst challenging market conditions. Sales reached $132 million, with net income rising to $19 million, reflecting a significant improvement in earnings and cash flow. The company continues to focus on diversification and operational improvements, updating its full-year sales guidance while maintaining its EPS forecast. Investors can look forward to strategic acquisitions and organic growth as CTS remains committed to returning cash to shareholders.

