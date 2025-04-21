CTS Corporation to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on April 30, 2025

CTS Corporation will announce first quarter 2025 earnings on April 30, followed by a management conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

CTS Corporation will announce its first quarter 2025 earnings on April 30, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET. A conference call to discuss these results will follow at 10:00 a.m. ET, with U.S. dial-in numbers provided for participants, along with instructions for international callers. The call will also be available via a live audio webcast on the company's investor website, where it will be archived for a year. CTS Corporation is a prominent manufacturer of sensors, actuators, and electronic components, serving various markets including aerospace, industrial, medical, and transportation. For further inquiries, Ashish Agrawal, the Vice President and CFO, can be contacted directly.

Potential Positives

CTS Corporation is scheduled to release its first quarter 2025 earnings, indicating a commitment to transparency and shareholder communication.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results, providing an opportunity for direct interaction between management and investors.

The availability of a live audio webcast and its subsequent archiving ensures all stakeholders can access important financial information at their convenience.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will CTS Corporation release its first quarter 2025 earnings?

CTS Corporation will release its earnings for the first quarter 2025 on April 30, 2025, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).

How can I join the CTS Corporationearnings conference call

You can join the conference call by dialing +1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) or +1-404-975-4839 (Local) on April 30, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

Where can I find more information about theearnings conference call

More information about theearnings conference callcan be found in the Investors section of CTS Corporation's website at https://investors.ctscorp.com.

What is CTS Corporation's main business focus?

CTS Corporation designs and manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components for aerospace, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

Who can I contact for further inquiries regarding CTS Corporation's earnings?

For further inquiries, you can contact Ashish Agrawal, Vice President and CFO, at +1 (630) 577-8800 or ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTS Insider Trading Activity

$CTS insiders have traded $CTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIERAN M O'SULLIVAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,435,835.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $CTS stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



LISLE, Ill., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the first quarter 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.





A conference call to discuss first quarter 2025 results with management is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The dial-in numbers for access from the U.S. are: +1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) and +1-404-975-4839 (Local), if calling from outside the U.S., please refer to



Global Dial In Numbers



to identify the applicable dial-in number for your location. The passcode is 971790.





A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at



https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/



where it will be archived for one year.







About CTS







CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.





For more information, visit





www.ctscorp.com





.







Contact







Ashish Agrawal





Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





CTS Corporation





4925 Indiana Avenue





Lisle, IL 60532





USA





Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800





E-mail:



ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.