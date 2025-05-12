CTS Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.04 Per Share for Shareholders

CTS Corporation declares a $0.04 cash dividend per share, payable July 25, 2025, to shareholders on record by June 27.

CTS Corporation has announced a cash dividend of $0.04 per share for its common stock, which will be paid on July 25, 2025, to shareholders on record as of June 27, 2025. The company, headquartered in Lisle, Illinois, is a prominent designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move, serving various sectors including aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and transportation. For further information, please visit their website or contact Ashish Agrawal, the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Potential Positives

The declaration of a cash dividend of $0.04 per share demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The dividend payment indicates financial stability and confidence in the company's ongoing operations and future prospects.

This move may enhance investor sentiment and attract new investors, contributing positively to the company's stock performance.

The company operates in diverse and essential markets, which can assure stakeholders of its resilience and market relevance.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a relatively low cash dividend of $0.04 per share may signal to investors that the company is not generating sufficient cash flow or profits to justify a more substantial dividend, potentially raising concerns about its financial health.

FAQ

What is the dividend amount declared by CTS Corporation?

CTS Corporation has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock.

When will the dividend be paid to shareholders?

The dividend will be paid on July 25, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 27, 2025.

What markets does CTS Corporation serve?

CTS Corporation serves the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

Where can I find more information about CTS Corporation?

You can find more information on CTS Corporation's official website at www.ctscorp.com.

Who can I contact for investor relations at CTS Corporation?

You can contact Ashish Agrawal, Vice President and CFO, at +1 (630) 577-8800.

$CTS Insider Trading Activity

$CTS insiders have traded $CTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIERAN M O'SULLIVAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,435,835.

$CTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $CTS stock to their portfolio, and 115 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

