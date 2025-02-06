CTS Corporation Declares Cash Dividend of $0.04 per Share

CTS Corporation declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, payable on April 25, 2025.

CTS Corporation has announced a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on its outstanding common stock, which will be paid on April 25, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of March 28, 2025. The company is noted for its capabilities in designing and manufacturing products that sense, connect, and move, serving various markets including aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and transportation across North America, Europe, and Asia. For further details, interested parties can visit CTS's website or contact their CFO, Ashish Agrawal.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share, indicating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment reflects the company's financial stability and confidence in future performance.

The scheduled payment date and record date demonstrate organized financial planning and shareholder engagement.

Potential Negatives

The declared cash dividend of $0.04 per share may indicate limited financial flexibility and could be perceived as a sign of smaller profits or cautious fiscal management, potentially raising concerns among investors about the company’s growth prospects.

FAQ

What is the declared cash dividend by CTS Corporation?

CTS Corporation has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock.

When will the CTS dividend be paid?

The CTS dividend will be paid on April 25, 2025.

What is the record date for the CTS dividend?

The record date for the CTS dividend is March 28, 2025.

What markets does CTS Corporation serve?

CTS Corporation provides products to the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

Where can I find more information about CTS Corporation?

For more information, visit the official website at www.ctscorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$CTS Insider Trading Activity

$CTS insiders have traded $CTS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIERAN M O'SULLIVAN (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $4,435,835.

$CTS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $CTS stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



LISLE, Ill., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) has declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share on outstanding shares of common stock, without par value, to be paid on April 25, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.







About CTS







CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect and Move. CTS manufactures sensors, actuators and electronic components in North America, Europe and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical and transportation markets. For more information, visit



www.ctscorp.com



.







Contact







Ashish Agrawal





Vice President and Chief Financial Officer





CTS Corporation





4925 Indiana Avenue





Lisle, IL 60532 USA





+1 (630) 577-8800







ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com





