CTS Corporation (CTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 24, 2020

CTS Corporation (CTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 28th quarter that CTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.3, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTS was $21.3, representing a -37.88% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.29 and a 18.84% increase over the 52 week low of $17.92.

CTS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). CTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports CTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.83%, compared to an industry average of -10.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

