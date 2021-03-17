CTS Corporation (CTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

CTS Corporation (CTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 30th quarter that CTS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTS was $33.25, representing a -10.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.26 and a 85.52% increase over the 52 week low of $17.92.

CTS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). CTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports CTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.93%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

