CTS Corporation (CTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

CTS Corporation (CTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that CTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.82, the dividend yield is .43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTS was $36.82, representing a -6.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.49 and a 102.64% increase over the 52 week low of $18.17.

CTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). CTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.86%, compared to an industry average of 25.8%.

The declaration, record and payment dates are available on the CTS Dividend History page.

