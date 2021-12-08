CTS Corporation (CTS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 09, 2021

CTS Corporation (CTS) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased CTS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 33rd quarter that CTS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.95, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTS was $35.95, representing a -8.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.49 and a 25.2% increase over the 52 week low of $28.72.

CTS is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Danaher Corporation (DHR). CTS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.11. Zacks Investment Research reports CTS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 71.43%, compared to an industry average of 22.9%.

