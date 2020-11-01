CTS Corporation Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) just released its third-quarter report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 9.3% to hit US$114m. CTS also reported a statutory profit of US$0.34, which was an impressive 31% above what the analysts had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:CTS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from CTS' three analysts is for revenues of US$460.5m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 41% to US$1.30. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$434.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.21 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for CTS 17% to US$30.00on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on CTS, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$25.00 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting CTS' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.8% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CTS is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards CTS following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for CTS going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for CTS that we have uncovered.

