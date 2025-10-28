CTS Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) reported a profit for third quarter that Decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $13.68 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $18.08 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $17.8 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.0% to $142.97 million from $132.38 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.68 Mln. vs. $18.08 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $142.97 Mln vs. $132.38 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.25 Full year revenue guidance: $535 - $545 Mln

