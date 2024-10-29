CTS Corp Q3 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.683 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $13.971 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $19.4 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $132.424 million from $134.552 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.683 Mln. vs. $13.971 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.61 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $132.424 Mln vs. $134.552 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.25 Full year revenue guidance: $515 to $525 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.