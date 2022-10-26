CTS Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for CTS Corp (CTS):

Earnings: $11.798 M in Q3 vs. -$63.896 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.37 in Q3 vs. -$1.97 in the same period last year. Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $19.8 million or $0.62 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.62 per share Revenue: $151.911 million in Q3 vs. $122.382 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $585 Mln to $595 Mln

