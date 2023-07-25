CTS Corp Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12.897 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $12.598 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $18.8 million or $0.59 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.1% to $145.182 million from $144.982 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $12.897 Mln. vs. $12.598 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.41 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $145.182 Mln vs. $144.982 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.40 Full year revenue guidance: $565Mln- $585Mln

