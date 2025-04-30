CTS Corp Q1 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $13.37 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $11.12 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $13.2 million or $0.44 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to $125.77 million from $125.75 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.37 Mln. vs. $11.12 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $125.77 Mln vs. $125.75 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.20 - $2.35 Full year revenue guidance: $520 - $550 Mln

