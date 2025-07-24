CTS Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - CTS Corp (CTS) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $18.527 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $14.707 million, or $0.48 per share, last year.

Excluding items, CTS Corp reported adjusted earnings of $17.3 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.0% to $135.309 million from $130.162 million last year.

CTS Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $18.527 Mln. vs. $14.707 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.48 last year. -Revenue: $135.309 Mln vs. $130.162 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its adjusted income per share outlook of $2.20 to $2.35 on sales of $520 million to $550 million.

For fiscal 2024, CTS had registered adjusted income per share of $2.12 on sales of $514.8 million.

