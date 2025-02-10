$CTRN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTRN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,888,925 of trading volume.

$CTRN Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CTRN:

$CTRN insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH DUANE SEIPEL (Interim CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $359,750

JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271

HEATHER L PLUTINO (EVP and CFO) purchased 3,573 shares for an estimated $49,986

1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $23,722

DAVID A HEATH purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $21,878

KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) sold 262 shares for an estimated $7,037

$CTRN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CTRN stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

