$CTRN stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTRN stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,888,925 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTRN:
$CTRN Insider Trading Activity
$CTRN insiders have traded $CTRN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KENNETH DUANE SEIPEL (Interim CEO) purchased 25,000 shares for an estimated $359,750
- JONATHAN DUSKIN sold 12,000 shares for an estimated $317,271
- HEATHER L PLUTINO (EVP and CFO) purchased 3,573 shares for an estimated $49,986
- 1 INVESTMENTS, LLC FUND purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $23,722
- DAVID A HEATH purchased 1,500 shares for an estimated $21,878
- KATRINA GEORGE (VP of Human Resources) sold 262 shares for an estimated $7,037
$CTRN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $CTRN stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC removed 409,861 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,529,146
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 375,441 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,896,851
- LONG FOCUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 340,782 shares (+135.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $6,260,165
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 210,042 shares (-29.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,858,471
- PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY removed 194,698 shares (-43.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,576,602
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 192,191 shares (+53.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,530,548
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 128,762 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,365,357
