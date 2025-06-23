$CTRI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTRI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,378,951 of trading volume.

$CTRI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CTRI:

$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST sold 11,212,500 shares for an estimated $232,659,375

JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.

$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025

