$CTRI stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTRI stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,378,951 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTRI:
$CTRI Insider Trading Activity
$CTRI insiders have traded $CTRI stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GAS HOLDINGS, INC. SOUTHWEST sold 11,212,500 shares for an estimated $232,659,375
- JULIE DILL has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $16,600 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTRI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $CTRI stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIL LTD removed 2,250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,447,500
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 1,515,550 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,265,270
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 1,306,414 shares (+13573.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,412,125
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 1,099,517 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $18,021,083
- FMR LLC added 843,424 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,823,719
- TUDOR INVESTMENT CORP ET AL removed 529,434 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,223,370
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC added 318,532 shares (+235.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,220,739
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CTRI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTRI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/13/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTRI forecast page.
You can track data on $CTRI on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.