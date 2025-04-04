CTRE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.23, changing hands as low as $28.14 per share. CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRE's low point in its 52 week range is $23.26 per share, with $33.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.47.

