CTRE Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of CareTrust REIT Inc (Symbol: CTRE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.55, changing hands as high as $19.69 per share. CareTrust REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRE's low point in its 52 week range is $15.90 per share, with $24.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.57.

