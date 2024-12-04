CTRA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.94, changing hands as low as $25.41 per share. Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $22.30 per share, with $28.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.61. The CTRA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

