CTRA Ex-Dividend Reminder - 3/15/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/15/23, Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 3/30/23. As a percentage of CTRA's recent stock price of $23.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of Coterra Energy Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when CTRA shares open for trading on 3/15/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from CTRA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.37% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTRA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTRA's low point in its 52 week range is $21.98 per share, with $36.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.88.

In Monday trading, Coterra Energy Inc shares are currently off about 3.6% on the day.

