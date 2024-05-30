News & Insights

Stocks

CTR Holdings Reports Decrease in Annual Profits

May 30, 2024 — 06:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CTR Holdings Limited (HK:1416) has released an update.

CTR Holdings Limited reported a significant decrease in its annual profits for the year ended 29 February 2024, with profits dropping to S$2,671,000 from S$6,875,000 the previous year. Despite an increase in revenue from S$89,755,000 in 2023 to S$150,217,000 in 2024, the company faced higher construction costs, resulting in a reduced gross profit and total comprehensive income for the year. Earnings per share also fell from 0.49 SGD cents to 0.19 SGD cents.

For further insights into HK:1416 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.