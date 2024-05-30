CTR Holdings Reports Decrease in Annual Profits

CTR Holdings Limited (HK:1416) has released an update.

CTR Holdings Limited reported a significant decrease in its annual profits for the year ended 29 February 2024, with profits dropping to S$2,671,000 from S$6,875,000 the previous year. Despite an increase in revenue from S$89,755,000 in 2023 to S$150,217,000 in 2024, the company faced higher construction costs, resulting in a reduced gross profit and total comprehensive income for the year. Earnings per share also fell from 0.49 SGD cents to 0.19 SGD cents.

