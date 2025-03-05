$CTOS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTOS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,124,133 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTOS:
$CTOS Insider Trading Activity
$CTOS insiders have traded $CTOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EQUITY, LLC PLATINUM purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540
- ONE SOURCE HOLDINGS, LLC PE purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540
- CONTROLCO, LLC ECP sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052
- HOLDINGS, LP NESCO sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052
$CTOS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CTOS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ECP CONTROLCO, LLC removed 7,097,609 shares (-30.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,139,499
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 3,796,424 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,260,799
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 3,796,138 shares (+105.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,259,423
- RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD. added 1,510,327 shares (+216379.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,264,672
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,305,000 shares (-54.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,277,049
- PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 877,273 shares (+152.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,219,683
- LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P removed 775,090 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,674,060
