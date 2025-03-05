$CTOS stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTOS stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,124,133 of trading volume.

$CTOS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CTOS:

$CTOS insiders have traded $CTOS stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTOS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EQUITY, LLC PLATINUM purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540

ONE SOURCE HOLDINGS, LLC PE purchased 8,143,635 shares for an estimated $32,574,540

CONTROLCO, LLC ECP sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052

HOLDINGS, LP NESCO sold 2,354,109 shares for an estimated $8,051,052

$CTOS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $CTOS stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

