CTOS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Custom Truck One Source Inc (Symbol: CTOS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.43, changing hands as high as $4.51 per share. Custom Truck One Source Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTOS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTOS's low point in its 52 week range is $3.03 per share, with $6.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.50.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.