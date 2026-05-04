CTO Realty Growth's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7.5%

The chart below shows the one year performance of CTO.PRA shares, versus CTO:
Below is a dividend history chart for CTO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on CTO Realty Growth Inc's 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
In Monday trading, CTO Realty Growth Inc's 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTO.PRA) is currently down about 2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTO) are down about 1.7%.
Also see: Investment Brokerages Dividend Stocks
Institutional Holders of ARKQ
ETFs With Notable Inflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.