CTO Realty Growth Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of CTO Realty Growth Inc's 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTO.PRA) were yielding above the 7.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5938), with shares changing hands as low as $21.01 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.70% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, CTO.PRA was trading at a 11.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.70% in the "Real Estate" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of CTO.PRA shares, versus CTO:

Below is a dividend history chart for CTO.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on CTO Realty Growth Inc's 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, CTO Realty Growth Inc's 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: CTO.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: CTO) are up about 0.2%.

