CTO Realty Growth to Report Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results on February 20, 2025

CTO Realty Growth will report Q4 and 2024 results on February 20, 2025, with a conference call on February 21.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on February 20, 2025, after the market closes. The company will hold a conference call to discuss these results on February 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, with a live webcast accessible through its Investor Relations page. Participants are encouraged to register for the call in advance. A replay of the call will be made available on the company’s website. CTO Realty Growth specializes in owning and operating open-air shopping centers in high-growth markets across the Southeast and Southwest U.S.

Potential Positives

The scheduled reporting of financial results demonstrates transparency and commitment to keeping investors informed.

The conference call provides an opportunity for stakeholders to engage directly with company management, fostering investor relations.

Availability of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility for investors and analysts, promoting broader engagement.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any insights or forecasts on financial performance, which may lead to investor uncertainty.

Delayed reporting of financial results until February 20, 2025, may raise concerns regarding the company's transparency and operational challenges.

Non-disclosure of any key financial metrics or operational highlights in the release may suggest lack of strong performance or significant events worth sharing.

FAQ

When will CTO Realty Growth announce its financial results for 2024?

CTO Realty Growth will announce its financial results for 2024 after the market closes on February 20, 2025.

How can I participate in the CTOearnings conference call

You can participate by registering through the provided link to receive dial-in details for the call on February 21, 2025.

Where can I find the webcast for theearnings call

The webcast for theearnings callwill be available on the Investor Relations page of CTO Realty Growth's website.

What time is theearnings callscheduled?

Theearnings callis scheduled for February 21, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

Will a replay of theearnings callbe available?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be archived and available online on CTO Realty Growth's Investor Relations website.

$CTO Insider Trading Activity

$CTO insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 29,488 shares for an estimated $610,578

CHRISTOPHER W HAGA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $115,933.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CTO stock to their portfolio, and 46 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company”) announced today that it will report its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the market closes on Thursday, February 20, 2025. A conference call to discuss its financial and operating results is scheduled for Friday, February 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



www.ctoreit.com



or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.





Event Details:





We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of theearnings callwill be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.ctoreit.com



.









About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









CTO Realty Growth, Inc. owns and operates high-quality, open-air shopping centers located in the higher growth Southeast and Southwest markets of the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE).





We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at



www.ctoreit.com



.







Contact:







Investor Relations







ir@ctoreit.com





