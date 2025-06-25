CTO Realty Growth to Report Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 29, Conference Call Scheduled for July 30

CTO Realty Growth will announce its Q2 2025 financial results on July 29, followed by a conference call on July 30.

CTO Realty Growth announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 29, 2025, after market close. A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET, with a live webcast available on the company’s Investor Relations page. Participants are encouraged to register for the call in advance. Following the call, a replay will be accessible online. CTO Realty Growth owns and operates open-air shopping centers in high-growth U.S. markets and also manages a stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Additional investor information can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

The scheduled conference call for the Q2 2025 financial results demonstrates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The availability of a live webcast and replay options ensures accessibility for a wider audience, aiding in investor engagement.

The announcement indicates the company is operationally active and continuing its reporting cycle, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence.

Potential Negatives

While the press release indicates an upcoming earnings report, there is no mention of how the company's performance might compare to market expectations, which could create uncertainty among investors.

The announcement does not provide any updates or insights on the company's strategic direction or recent challenges, potentially leading to concerns about transparency.

Failure to disclose relevant financial metrics or trends ahead of the earnings report could result in negative speculation from analysts and investors.

FAQ

When will CTO Realty Growth release its second quarter 2025 results?

CTO Realty Growth will report its financial results after market closes on July 29, 2025.

What time is the conference call for the second quarter results?

The conference call is scheduled for July 30, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET.

How can I access the webcast for theearnings call

The live webcast can be accessed on CTO Realty Growth's Investor Relations page at www.ctoreit.com.

Where can I find the replay of theearnings call

A replay of theearnings callwill be available online in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

What type of properties does CTO Realty Growth manage?

CTO Realty Growth owns and operates open-air shopping centers in growth markets in the Southeast and Southwest U.S.

$CTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $CTO stock to their portfolio, and 107 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CTO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

