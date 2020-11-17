CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2020

Dividends
CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $11.83 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1083% increase over the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $51.6, representing a -23.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $67.49 and a 54.44% increase over the 52 week low of $33.41.

CTO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $19.82.

