CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2021

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -91.55% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $56.17, representing a -1.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.90 and a 68.12% increase over the 52 week low of $33.41.

CTO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $16.38.

