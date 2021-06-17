CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 300% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $55.57, the dividend yield is 7.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $55.57, representing a -2.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $56.90 and a 66.33% increase over the 52 week low of $33.41.

CTO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as KE Holdings Inc (BEKE) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.3.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CTO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

