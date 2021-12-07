CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CTO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.42, the dividend yield is 7.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $55.42, representing a -4.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $58.11 and a 43.39% increase over the 52 week low of $38.65.

CTO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $21.16.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cto Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.