CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CTO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 60% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.35, the dividend yield is 3.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CTO was $43.35, representing a -36.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.64 and a 29.75% increase over the 52 week low of $33.41.

CTO is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) and CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE). CTO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $20.46.

