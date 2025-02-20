CTO Realty Growth, Inc. Reports $330.8 Million in Investments and $165.2 Million in Capital Raised for 2024

CTO Realty Growth reported $330.8 million in investments with a 9.3% yield and raised $165.2 million in 2024.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. reported strong financial results for 2024, closing $330.8 million in investments with a weighted average cash yield of 9.3%. The company raised $165.2 million in net proceeds through its common stock ATM program and ended the year with $222 million in liquidity. Key highlights for the fourth quarter included a net loss per diluted share of $(0.56), and a record Core FFO of $0.46 per share. The company signed 70 leases totaling over 452,000 square feet during the year, achieving a notable increase in average cash base rent. Additionally, its signed-not-open leasing pipeline stands at $5.2 million, while the company's Same-Property NOI rose by 4.0% year-over-year. CTO Realty Growth declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share for Q1 2025, reflecting a 7.5% annualized yield. CEO John P. Albright expressed optimism about future growth and the company's strategic positioning.

Closed investments of $330.8 million at a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.3%, indicating strong investment performance and the potential for future revenue growth.

Raised $165.2 million of net proceeds under the common ATM program in 2024, enhancing liquidity and providing capital for future investments.

Achieved record high Core Funds from Operations (FFO) of $1.88 per share for 2024, demonstrating improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Signed 70 leases totaling over 452,000 square feet with a significant average cash base rent increase of 23.0%, reflecting positive demand for leasing space and potential for increased income.

Net loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders was $(0.56), significantly down from a profit of $0.25 in the same quarter the previous year, indicating deteriorating financial performance.

The company reported a net loss of $(17,095) thousand for the quarter, marking a 392.2% decline compared to the prior year, reflecting substantial financial challenges.

Despite raising $165.2 million in net proceeds under its common ATM program, the ongoing financial losses suggest vulnerability and challenges in sustaining profitability and growth.

CTO Realty Growth closed investments totaling $330.8 million in 2024.

The weighted average initial cash yield for investments was 9.3% in 2024.

CTO raised $165.2 million of net proceeds under its common stock ATM program in 2024.

CTO's current signed-not-open pipeline is valued at $5.2 million as of February 2025.

CTO expects Core FFO per common share to range between $1.80 and $1.86 in 2025.

$CTO Insider Trading Activity

$CTO insiders have traded $CTO stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P ALBRIGHT (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold 29,488 shares for an estimated $610,578

CHRISTOPHER W HAGA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $115,933.

$CTO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of $CTO stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





– Closed investments of $330.8 million at a weighted average initial cash yield 9.3% in 2024 –









– Raised $165.2 million of net proceeds under common ATM program in 2024 –









– Current signed-not-open pipeline of $5.2 million –







WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE: CTO) (the “Company” or “CTO”) today announced its operating results and earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





“2024 was an outstanding year for the Company. We closed $331 million of investments at a weighted average yield of 9.3% and produced record high Core FFO of $1.88 per share,” stated John P. Albright, President and Chief Executive Officer of CTO Realty Growth. “We also opportunistically raised capital ending the year with $222 million of liquidity to support future growth and our current signed-not-open leasing pipeline is over $5 million.”









Select Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











Net Loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $(0.56).



Core Funds from Operations (“Core FFO”) of $0.46 per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.



Adjusted Funds from Operations (“AFFO”) of $0.49 per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.



Raised net proceeds of $33.0 million under the Company’s common stock ATM offering program.



Investments totaled $57.0 million, including property acquisitions and structured investments, at a weighted average initial yield of 10.2%.















Select Full Year 2024 Highlights











Net Loss per diluted share attributable to common stockholders of $(0.35).



Core FFO of $1.88 per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.



AFFO of $2.00 per diluted share attributable to common stockholders.



Raised net proceeds of $165.2 million under the Company’s common stock ATM offering program.



Investments totaled $330.8 million, including property acquisitions and structured investments, at a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.3%.



Sold two properties for $38.0 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.7%.



Same-Property NOI totaled $60.4 million, an increase of 4.0% from the comparable prior period.



Signed 70 leases totaling over 452,000 square feet with a weighted average lease term of 8.4 years. For comparable leases, increased average cash base rent to $23.36 per square foot, an increase of 23.0%.



As of today, February 20, 2025, signed-not-open pipeline represents $5.2 million, or 5.7%, of annual cash base rent in place as of December 31, 2024.















Quarterly Financial Results Highlights









The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2024:







































































Three Months Ended



























(in thousands, except per share data)















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year











Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company









$





(15,217





)









$





7,037









$





(22,254





)









(316.2





)%









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





(17,095





)









$





5,850









$





(22,945





)









(392.2





)%









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





(0.56





)









$





0.25









$





(0.81





)









(324.0





)%





























































Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders



(2)











$





14,152













$





10,846









$





3,306













30.5





%









Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(2)











$





0.46













$





0.48









$





(0.02





)









(4.2





)%





























































AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders



(2)











$





14,933













$





11,663









$





3,270













28.0





%









AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(2)











$





0.49













$





0.52









$





(0.03





)









(5.8





)%





























































Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock









$





0.40













$





0.40









$





—













0.0





%









Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock









$





0.38













$





0.38









$





—













0.0





%





















































































(1)





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.7 million shares, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for the Company’s 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, the denominator for this measure includes the impact of 3.4 million shares, as the impact was dilutive for the period.









(2)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.

























Year-to-Date Financial Results Highlights









The table below provides a summary of the Company’s operating results for the year ended December 31, 2024:







































































Year Ended



























(in thousands, except per share data)















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year











Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company









$





(1,965





)









$





5,530









$





(7,495





)









(135.5





)%









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





(8,779





)









$





758









$





(9,537





)









(1258.2





)%









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted (1)









$





(0.35





)









$





0.03









$





(0.38





)









(1266.7





)%





























































Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders



(2)











$





47,875













$





39,783









$





8,092













20.3





%









Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(2)











$





1.88













$





1.77









$





0.11













6.2





%





























































AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders



(2)











$





50,773













$





43,073









$





7,700













17.9





%









AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(2)











$





2.00













$





1.91









$





0.09













4.7





%





























































Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock









$





1.59













$





1.59









$





—













0.0





%









Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock









$





1.52













$





1.52









$





—













0.0





%





















































































(1)





The denominator for this measure excludes the impact of 3.6 million and 3.3 million shares for the year ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively, related to the Company’s adoption of ASU 2020-06, which requires presentation on an if-converted basis for the Company’s 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, as the impact would be anti-dilutive.









(2)





See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section and tables at the end of this press release for a discussion and reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company to non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes.

























Investments









During the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested $57.0 million, at a weighted average initial cash yield of 10.2% inclusive of:







A 74,000 square foot, Publix-anchored shopping center at a purchase price of $16.8 million located in Dunedin Florida, a submarket of Tampa.



Origination of a $40.2 million first mortgage loan, of which $4.1 million was funded as of December 31, 2024, with an initial term of 30 months and an initial fixed interest rate of 12.15%. The loan is for the development of an approximately 80,000 square foot retail center on approximately 35 acres located in Forsyth County, Georgia, a growing and affluent suburb of Atlanta. The development is anchored by a 35,500 square foot Whole Foods Market with the remainder of the development consisting of small shop space and pad sites.







During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company invested an aggregate of $330.8 million, including six retail properties totaling 1.3 million square feet and one vacant land parcel for $226.8 million and the origination of three first mortgage structured investments for $94.0 million, and invested $10.0 million in a preferred equity investment in a subsidiary of a publicly-traded hospitality, entertainment and real estate company. These investments represent a weighted average initial cash yield of 9.3%.









Dispositions









During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company sold two retail properties for $38.0 million at a weighted average exit cash cap rate of 8.7%, generating aggregate gains of $3.8 million.









Portfolio Summary









The Company’s income property portfolio consisted of the following as of December 31, 2024:



































































Wtd. Avg. Remaining













Asset Type













# of Properties













Square Feet













Lease Term











Single Tenant









6









252









5.2 years









Multi-Tenant









17









4,435









4.8 years









Total / Wtd. Avg.









23









4,687









4.8 years









Square Feet in thousands.















































































Property Type













# of Properties













Square Feet













% of Cash Base Rent











Retail









18









3,258









66.4





%









Office









1









210









4.1





%









Mixed-Use









4









1,219









29.5





%









Total









23









4,687









100.0





%









Square Feet in thousands.





























































Leased Occupancy









93.4





%









Occupancy









90.3





%

































Same Property Net Operating Income









During each of the three month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $17.1 million, as presented in the following table:







































































Three Months Ended









































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year











Single Tenant









$





1,974









$





2,168









$





(194





)









(8.9





)%









Multi-Tenant













15,129













14,931













198













1.3





%









Total









$





17,103









$





17,099









$





4













0.0





%





































































$ in thousands.





During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s Same-Property NOI totaled $60.4 million, an increase of 4.0% over the year ended December 31, 2023, as presented in the following table:







































































Twelve Months Ended









































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













Variance to Comparable Period in the Prior Year











Single Tenant









$





5,752









$





5,673









$





79









1.4





%









Multi-Tenant













54,689













52,450













2,239









4.3





%









Total









$





60,441









$





58,123









$





2,318









4.0





%

































































$ in thousands.









Leasing Activity









During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company signed 16 leases totaling 67,788 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 10 leases totaling 52,134 square feet at an average cash base rent of $22.70 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $21.06 per square foot, representing 7.8% comparable growth.





A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, is as follows:























































































Wtd. Avg.













Cash Rent per













Tenant













Leasing





















Square Feet













Lease Term













Square Foot













Improvements













Commissions











New Leases









20









8.7 years









$





36.90









$





763









$





486









Renewals & Extensions









48









4.7 years













21.32













—













10









Total / Wtd. Avg.









68









6.4 years









$





25.90









$





763









$





496





































































In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant. Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.





During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company signed 70 leases totaling 452,301 square feet. On a comparable basis, which excludes vacancy existing at the time of acquisition, CTO signed 52 leases totaling 352,359 square feet at an average cash base rent of $23.36 per square foot compared to a previous average cash base rent of $18.99 per square foot, representing 23.0% comparable growth.





A summary of the Company’s overall leasing activity for the year ended December 31, 2024, is as follows:























































































Wtd. Avg.













Cash Rent per













Tenant













Leasing





















Square Feet













Lease Term













Square Foot













Improvements













Commissions











New Leases









201









10.0 years









$





28.22









$





8,127









$





3,407









Renewals & Extensions









251









3.1 years













20.76













78













143









Total / Wtd. Avg.









452









8.4 years









$





24.07









$





8,205









$





3,550





































































In thousands except for per square foot and weighted average lease term data. Comparable leases compare leases signed on a space for which there was previously a tenant. Overall leasing activity does not include lease termination agreements or lease amendments related to tenant bankruptcy proceedings.









Capital Markets and Balance Sheet









During the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following notable capital markets activities:







During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, issued 1,696,601 common shares under its common stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $19.77 per share, for total net proceeds of $33.0 million.



During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, issued 1,696,601 common shares under its common stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $19.77 per share, for total net proceeds of $33.0 million.



During the year ended December 31, 2024, issued 8,922,793 common shares under its common stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $18.79 per share, for total net proceeds of $165.2 million.



During the year ended December 31, 2024, issued 15,844 shares under its Series A Preferred Stock ATM offering program at a weighted average gross price of $23.22 per share, for total net proceeds of $0.4 million.



As of December 31, 2024, the Company has $213.0 million of undrawn commitments, prior to borrowing base limitations, on our Revolving Credit Facility, and $9.0 million of cash on hand.







The following table provides a summary of the Company’s long-term debt, as of December 31, 2024:























































Component of Long-Term Debt

















Principal

















Maturity Date

















Interest Rate

















Wtd. Avg. Rate











2025 Convertible Senior Notes









$





51.0 million









April 2025









3.875%









3.88%









2026 Term Loan



(1)















65.0 million









March 2026









SOFR + 10 bps +





[1.25% - 2.20%]









2.62%









Mortgage Note



(2)















17.8 million









August 2026









4.060%









4.06%









Revolving Credit Facility



(3)















87.0 million









January 2027









SOFR + 10 bps +





[1.25% - 2.20%]









5.47%









2027 Term Loan



(4)















100.0 million









January 2027









SOFR + 10 bps +





[1.25% - 2.20%]









2.70%









2028 Term Loan



(5)















100.0 million









January 2028









SOFR + 10 bps +





[1.20% - 2.15%]









5.08%









2029 Term Loan



(6)















100.0 million









September 2029









SOFR + 0.10% +





[1.20% - 2.15%]









4.58%









Total Long-Term Debt









$





520.8 million

























4.13%





















(1)





The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $65.0 million 2026 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 1.27% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.









(2)





Mortgage note assumed in connection with the acquisition of Price Plaza Shopping Center located in Katy, Texas.









(3)





The Company utilized interest rate swaps on $50.0 million of the Credit Facility balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 3.85% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.











(





4





)







The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2027 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a fixed swap rate of 1.35% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.











(





5





)







The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2028 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.78% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.









(6)





The Company utilized interest rate swaps on the $100.0 million 2029 Term Loan balance to fix SOFR and achieve a weighted average fixed swap rate of 3.28% plus the 10 bps SOFR adjustment plus the applicable spread.





















As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was 6.3 times, and as defined in the Company’s credit agreement, the Company’s fixed charge coverage ratio was 2.8 times. As of December 31, 2024, the Company’s net debt to total enterprise value was 40.8%. The Company calculates total enterprise value as the sum of net debt, par value of its 6.375% Series A preferred equity, and the market value of the Company's outstanding common shares.









Dividends









The Company’s Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025 (the “Common Stock Cash Dividend”). The Common Stock Cash Dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 7.5% based on the closing price of the Company’s common stock on February 19, 2025.





The Common Stock Cash Dividend is payable on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2025, and the ex-dividend date for the Common Stock Cash Dividend is March 13, 2025.





The Board of Directors also authorized, and the Company has declared, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39844 per share of the Company’s 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the first quarter of 2025, to be paid on March 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 13, 2025.





On November 19, 2024, the Company announced a cash dividend on its common stock and Series A Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.38 per share and $0.40 per share, respectively, payable on December 31, 2024 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 12, 2024. The fourth quarter 2024 common stock cash dividend represented a payout ratio of 82.6% and 77.6% of the Company’s fourth quarter 2024 Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, respectively.









2025 Outlook









The Company’s outlook for 2025 is based on current plans and assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties more fully described in this press release and the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





The Company’s outlook for 2025 is as follows:



















































Outlook Range for 2025













(Unaudited)













Low













High











Core FFO per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





1.80





to





$





1.86









AFFO per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





1.93





to





$





1.98





















(1)





Attributable to Common Stockholders





















The Company’s 2025 guidance includes but is not limited to the following assumptions for the year ending December 31, 2025:







Investments, including structured investments, between $100.0 million and $200.0 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 8.0% and 8.5%.



Investments, including structured investments, between $100.0 million and $200.0 million at a weighted average initial cash yield between 8.0% and 8.5%.



Same-Property NOI growth of approximately 1%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, including the estimated impact associated with announced and anticipated store closings.



Same-Property NOI growth of approximately 1%, as compared to the year ended December 31, 2024, including the estimated impact associated with announced and anticipated store closings.



General and administrative expenses within a range of $17.5 million to $18.0 million.



General and administrative expenses within a range of $17.5 million to $18.0 million.



Outlook incorporates an estimated $0.10 per common share impact from announced and anticipated store closings and a $0.05 per common share impact from the anticipated cash settlement of the Company’s 2025 Convertible Notes which mature in April 2025.







The following table provides a reconciliation of the outlook range of the Company’s estimated Net Loss Attributable to the Company per Common Share – Diluted for the year ending December 31, 2025 to the Company’s estimated Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted for the year ending December 31, 2025:



















































Outlook Range for 2025













(Unaudited)













Low













High











Net Loss Attributable to the Company per Common Share - Diluted









$





(0.64





)









$





(0.58





)









Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate













1.86

















1.86













Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax



(1)















-

















-













Gain on Disposition of Other Assets



(1)















-

















-













Provision for Impairment



(1)















-

















-













Realized and Unrealized Gain on Investment Securities



(1)















-

















-













Funds from Operations, per Common Share - Diluted









$





1.22













$





1.28













Distributions to Preferred Stockholders













(0.23





)













(0.23





)









Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted









$





0.99













$





1.05













Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income













(0.01





)













(0.01





)









Loss on Extinguishment of Debt













0.82

















0.82













Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted









$





1.80













$





1.86













Adjustments:

































Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(0.04





)













(0.04





)









Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest













0.05

















0.05













Non-Cash Compensation













0.12

















0.11













AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted









$





1.93













$





1.98

























(1)





The Company’s outlook excludes projections related to these measures.

























Earnings Conference Call & Webcast









The Company will host a conference call to present its operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.





A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at



www.ctoreit.com



or at the link provided in the event details below. To access the call by phone, please go to the registration link provided in the event details below and you will be provided with dial-in details.





Event Details:





Webcast:



https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/k4xu8bk2







Registration:



https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe7ba8b80e18640dea452c03febbdaca8







We encourage participants to register and dial into the conference call at least fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of theearnings callwill be archived and available online through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at



www.ctoreit.com



.









About CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.





We encourage you to review our most recent investor presentation and supplemental financial information, which is available on our website at



www.ctoreit.com



.









Contact:





Investor Relations















ir@ctoreit.com



























Safe Harbor









Certain statements contained in this press release (other than statements of historical fact) are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can typically be identified by words such as “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “will,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words.





Although forward-looking statements are made based upon management’s present expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect upon the Company, a number of factors could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Such factors may include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to remain qualified as a REIT; the Company’s exposure to U.S. federal and state income tax law changes, including changes to the REIT requirements; general adverse economic and real estate conditions; macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, including but not limited to inflationary pressures, interest rate volatility, distress in the banking sector, global supply chain disruptions, and ongoing geopolitical war; credit risk associated with the Company investing in structured investments; the ultimate geographic spread, severity and duration of pandemics such as the COVID-19 Pandemic and its variants, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain or address the impact of such pandemics, and the potential negative impacts of such pandemics on the global economy and the Company’s financial condition and results of operations; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent or obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; the loss or failure, or decline in the business or assets of PINE; the completion of 1031 exchange transactions; the availability of investment properties that meet the Company’s investment goals and criteria; the uncertainties associated with obtaining required governmental permits and satisfying other closing conditions for planned acquisitions and sales; and the uncertainties and risk factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and other risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.





There can be no assurance that future developments will be in accordance with management’s expectations or that the effect of future developments on the Company will be those anticipated by management. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release to reflect subsequently occurring events or circumstances.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Our reported results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We also disclose Funds From Operations (“FFO”), Core Funds From Operations (“Core FFO”), Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”), Pro Forma Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (“Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA”), and Same-Property Net Operating Income (“Same-Property NOI”), each of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.





FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Same-Property NOI do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or cash flows from operating activities as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.





We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT.





NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets and impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of mitigation credits, subsurface sales, investment securities, and land sales, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment securities and interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, if the effect is dilutive. To derive Core FFO, we modify the NAREIT computation of FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to gains and losses recognized on the extinguishment of debt, amortization of above- and below-market lease related intangibles, and other unforecastable market- or transaction-driven non-cash items, as well as adding back the interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes, if the effect is dilutive. To derive AFFO, we further modify the NAREIT computation of FFO and Core FFO to include other adjustments to GAAP net income related to non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, non-cash compensation, and other non-cash amortization. Such items may cause short-term fluctuations in net income but have no impact on operating cash flows or long-term operating performance. We use AFFO as one measure of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.





To derive Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, GAAP net income or loss attributable to the Company is adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to reconciliation estimates related to reimbursable revenue for recently acquired properties, and other non-cash income or expense. The Company also excludes the gains or losses from sales of assets incidental to the primary business of the REIT which specifically include the sales of mitigation credits, subsurface sales, investment securities, and land sales, in addition to the mark-to-market of the Company’s investment securities. Cash interest expense is also excluded from Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and GAAP net income or loss is adjusted for the annualized impact of acquisitions, dispositions and other similar activities.





To derive Same-Property NOI, GAAP net income or loss attributable to the Company is adjusted to exclude real estate related depreciation and amortization, as well as extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP) such as net gain or loss from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, impairments associated with the implementation of current expected credit losses on commercial loans and investments at the time of origination, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries, non-cash revenues and expenses such as straight-line rental revenue, amortization of deferred financing costs, above- and below-market lease related intangibles, non-cash compensation, other non-recurring items such as termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to reconciliation estimates related to reimbursable revenue for recently acquired properties, and other non-cash income or expense. Interest expense, general and administrative expenses, investment and other income or loss, income tax benefit or expense, real estate operations revenues and direct cost of revenues, management fee income, and interest income from commercial loans and investments are also excluded from Same-Property NOI. GAAP net income or loss is further adjusted to remove the impact of properties that were not owned for the full current and prior year reporting periods presented. Cash rental income received under the leases pertaining to the Company’s assets that are presented as commercial loans and investments in accordance with GAAP is also used in lieu of the interest income equivalent.





FFO is used by management, investors and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains or losses on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that Core FFO and AFFO are additional useful supplemental measures for investors to consider because they will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. We also believe that Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider as it allows for a better assessment of our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues, expenses or certain effects of the Company’s capital structure on our operating performance. We use Same-Property NOI to compare the operating performance of our assets between periods. It is an accepted and important measurement used by management, investors and analysts because it includes all property-level revenues from the Company’s properties, less operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes and other property-specific expenses (“Net Operating Income” or “NOI”) of properties that have been owned and stabilized for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. Same-Property NOI attempts to eliminate differences due to the acquisition or disposition of properties during the particular period presented, and therefore provides a more comparable and consistent performance measure for the comparison of the Company’s properties. FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Same-Property NOI may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.











CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets







(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















































As of

























December 31, 2024

















December 31, 2023











ASSETS

































Real Estate:

































Land, at Cost









$





257,748













$





222,232













Building and Improvements, at Cost













720,480

















559,389













Other Furnishings and Equipment, at Cost













883

















857













Construction in Process, at Cost













5,091

















3,997













Total Real Estate, at Cost













984,202

















786,475













Less, Accumulated Depreciation













(82,864





)













(52,012





)









Real Estate—Net













901,338

















734,463













Land and Development Costs













300

















731













Intangible Lease Assets—Net













79,198

















97,109













Investment in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.













39,666

















39,445













Mitigation Credits













—

















1,044













Commercial Loans and Investments













105,043

















61,849













Cash and Cash Equivalents













9,017

















10,214













Restricted Cash













8,344

















7,605













Refundable Income Taxes













70

















246













Deferred Income Taxes—Net













2,467

















2,009













Other Assets













36,201

















34,953













Total Assets









$





1,181,644













$





989,668













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Liabilities:

































Accounts Payable









$





3,278













$





2,758













Accrued and Other Liabilities













21,268

















18,373













Deferred Revenue













10,183

















5,200













Intangible Lease Liabilities—Net













15,124

















10,441













Long-Term Debt













518,993

















495,370













Total Liabilities













568,846

















532,142













Commitments and Contingencies

































Stockholders’ Equity:

































Preferred Stock – 100,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, $25.00 Per Share Liquidation Preference, 4,713,069 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2,978,808 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023













47

















30













Common Stock – 500,000,000 shares authorized; $0.01 par value, 31,673,479 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 22,643,034 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023













317

















226













Additional Paid-In Capital













367,828

















168,435













Retained Earnings













232,089

















281,944













Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income













12,517

















6,891













Total Stockholders’ Equity













612,798

















457,526













Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity









$





1,181,644













$





989,668



































































CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations







(In thousands, except share, per share and dividend data)









































































(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31,













December 31,













December 31,













December 31,

























2024

















2023

















2024

















2023











Revenues

























































Income Properties









$





31,562













$





26,290













$





110,591













$





96,663













Management Fee Income













1,230

















1,094

















4,590

















4,388













Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments













2,950

















1,119

















7,357

















4,084













Real Estate Operations













—

















1,382

















1,981

















3,984













Total Revenues













35,742

















29,885

















124,519

















109,119













Direct Cost of Revenues

























































Income Properties













(9,155





)













(7,572





)













(31,785





)













(28,455





)









Real Estate Operations













—

















(847





)













(1,437





)













(1,723





)









Total Direct Cost of Revenues













(9,155





)













(8,419





)













(33,222





)













(30,178





)









General and Administrative Expenses













(4,519





)













(3,756





)













(16,269





)













(14,249





)









Provision for Impairment













(23





)













(148





)













(676





)













(1,556





)









Depreciation and Amortization













(29,348





)













(11,359





)













(65,049





)













(44,173





)









Total Operating Expenses













(43,045





)













(23,682





)













(115,216





)













(90,156





)









Gain on Disposition of Assets













—

















3,978

















8,308

















7,543













Other Gain













—

















3,978

















8,308

















7,543













Total Operating Income (Loss)













(7,303





)













10,181

















17,611

















26,506













Investment and Other Income (Loss)













(2,595





)













3,283

















2,606

















1,987













Interest Expense













(5,756





)













(6,198





)













(22,521





)













(22,359





)









Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit (Expense)













(15,654





)













7,266

















(2,304





)













6,134













Income Tax Benefit (Expense)













437

















(229





)













339

















(604





)









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company













(15,217





)













7,037

















(1,965





)













5,530













Distributions to Preferred Stockholders













(1,878





)













(1,187





)













(6,814





)













(4,772





)









Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





(17,095





)









$





5,850













$





(8,779





)









$





758





































































Per Share Information:

























































Basic Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





(0.56





)









$





0.26













$





(0.35





)









$





0.03













Diluted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





(0.56





)









$





0.25













$





(0.35





)









$





0.03





































































Weighted Average Number of Common Shares

























































Basic













30,603,089

















22,440,404

















25,361,379

















22,529,703













Diluted













30,703,941

















25,876,738

















25,401,176

















22,529,703





































































Dividends Declared and Paid - Preferred Stock









$





0.40













$





0.40













$





1.59













$





1.59













Dividends Declared and Paid - Common Stock









$





0.38













$





0.38













$





1.52













$





1.52



































































































CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Same-Property NOI Reconciliation







(Unaudited)





(In thousands)











































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company









$





(15,217





)









$





7,037













$





(1,965





)









$





5,530













Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax













—

















(3,978





)













(8,308





)













(7,543





)









Provision for Impairment













23

















148

















676

















1,556













Depreciation and Amortization













29,348

















11,359

















65,049

















44,173













Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income













1,084

















(510





)













254

















(2,303





)









Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













169

















240

















1,681

















1,159













COVID-19 Rent Repayments













—

















—

















—

















(46





)









Accretion of Tenant Contribution













13

















14

















52

















128













Interest Expense













5,756

















6,198

















22,521

















22,359













General and Administrative Expenses













4,519

















3,756

















16,269

















14,249













Investment and Other Income













2,595

















(3,283





)













(2,606





)













(1,987





)









Income Tax Benefit (Expense)













(437





)













229

















(339





)













604













Real Estate Operations Revenues













—

















(1,382





)













(1,981





)













(3,984





)









Real Estate Operations Direct Cost of Revenues













—

















847

















1,437

















1,723













Management Fee Income













(1,230





)













(1,094





)













(4,590





)













(4,388





)









Interest Income From Commercial Loans and Investments













(2,950





)













(1,119





)













(7,357





)













(4,084





)









Other Non-Recurring Items



(1)















(255





)













—

















(1,507





)













—













Less: Impact of Properties Not Owned for the Full Reporting Period













(6,315





)













(1,363





)













(18,845





)













(9,023





)









Same-Property NOI









$





17,103













$





17,099













$





60,441













$





58,123

























(1)





Includes non-recurring items including termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations.



































CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Funds from Operations, Core Funds from Operations, and Adjusted Funds from Operations









Attributable to Common Stockholders







(Unaudited)





(In thousands, except per share data)











































































Three Months Ended













Year Ended





















December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023











Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company









$





(15,217





)









$





7,037













$





(1,965





)









$





5,530













Add Back: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes



(1)















—

















539

















—

















—













Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company, If-Converted









$





(15,217





)









$





7,576













$





(1,965





)









$





5,530













Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate













29,331

















11,338

















64,981

















44,107













Gain on Disposition of Assets, Net of Tax













—

















(3,978





)













(8,308





)













(7,543





)









Gain on Disposition of Other Assets













(354





)













(533





)













(904





)













(2,272





)









Provision for Impairment













23

















148

















676

















1,556













Realized and Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Investment Securities













3,331

















(1,974





)













463

















3,689













Extinguishment of Contingent Obligation













—

















(515





)













—

















(2,815





)









Funds from Operations









$





17,114













$





12,062













$





54,943













$





42,252













Distributions to Preferred Stockholders













(1,878





)













(1,187





)













(6,814





)













(4,772





)









Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





15,236













$





10,875













$





48,129













$





37,480













Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income













(1,084





)













510

















(254





)













2,303













Less: Effect of Dilutive Interest Related to 2025 Notes



(1)















—

















(539





)













—

















—













Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





14,152













$





10,846













$





47,875













$





39,783













Adjustments:

























































Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(169





)













(240





)













(1,681





)













(1,159





)









COVID-19 Rent Repayments













—

















—

















—

















46













Other Depreciation and Amortization













(3





)













1

















(13





)













(91





)









Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest













203

















185

















955

















821













Non-Cash Compensation













750

















871

















3,637

















3,673













Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders









$





14,933













$





11,663













$





50,773













$





43,073





































































FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





0.50













$





0.42













$





1.89













$





1.66













Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





0.46













$





0.48













$





1.88













$





1.77













AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted



(1)











$





0.49













$





0.52













$





2.00













$





1.91

























(1)





For the three months ended December 31, 2024, and the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes was excluded from net income (loss) attributable to the Company to derive FFO, as the impact to net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders would be anti-dilutive. Further, the weighted average shares used to compute per share amounts for FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share – Diluted, Core FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted, and AFFO Attributable to Common Stockholders per Common Share - Diluted do not reflect any dilution related to the ultimate settlement of the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, interest related to the 2025 Convertible Senior Notes was added back to net income attributable to the Company to derive FFO, as the impact to net income attributable to common stockholders was dilutive.



































CTO Realty Growth, Inc.









Non-GAAP Financial Measures









Reconciliation of Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA







(Unaudited)





(In thousands)







































Three Months Ended





















December 31, 2024











Net Loss Attributable to the Company









$





(15,217





)









Depreciation and Amortization of Real Estate













29,331













Gain on Disposition of Other Assets, Net of Tax













(354





)









Provision for Impairment













23













Unrealized Gain on Investment Securities













3,331













Distributions to Preferred Stockholders













(1,878





)









Amortization of Intangibles to Lease Income













(1,084





)









Straight-Line Rent Adjustment













(169





)









Other Depreciation and Amortization













(3





)









Amortization of Loan Costs, Discount on Convertible Debt, and Capitalized Interest













203













Non-Cash Compensation













750













Other Non-Recurring Items



(1)















(255





)









Interest Expense, Net of Amortization of Loan Costs and Discount on Convertible Debt













5,440













Adjusted EBITDA









$





20,118

































Annualized Adjusted EBITDA









$





80,472













Pro Forma Annualized Impact of Current Quarter Investments and Dispositions, Net



(2)















1,009













Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA









$





81,481

































Total Long-Term Debt









$





518,993













Financing Costs, Net of Accumulated Amortization













1,796













Unamortized Convertible Debt Discount













45













Cash and Cash Equivalents













(9,017





)









Net Debt









$





511,817

































Net Debt to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA













6.3

























(1)





Includes non-recurring items including termination fees, forfeitures of tenant security deposits, and certain adjustments to estimates related to recently acquired property CAM reconciliations.









(2)





Reflects the pro forma annualized impact on Annualized Adjusted EBITDA of the Company’s investments and disposition activity during the three months ended December 31, 2024.







