CTO Realty Growth Inc- (CTO) Declares $0.38 Dividend

CTO Realty Growth Inc- said on May 22, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 7, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 8, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $16.33 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.31%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.79%, the lowest has been 0.13%, and the highest has been 9.38%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.56 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.55 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -11.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.56%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 296 funds or institutions reporting positions in CTO Realty Growth Inc-. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTO is 0.14%, a decrease of 0.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.66% to 17,317K shares. The put/call ratio of CTO is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.72% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 21.35. The forecasts range from a low of 17.17 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 30.72% from its latest reported closing price of 16.33.

The projected annual revenue for CTO Realty Growth Inc- is 96MM, an increase of 6.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Heitman Real Estate Securities holds 943K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 474K shares, representing an increase of 49.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 77.97% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing an increase of 21.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 15.12% over the last quarter.

Grace & White holds 501K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 7.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Chilton Capital Management holds 468K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 493K shares, representing a decrease of 5.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 17.97% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 437K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 558K shares, representing a decrease of 27.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTO by 64.31% over the last quarter.

CTO Realty Growth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified REIT that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of income properties comprising approximately 2.8 million square feet in the United States. CTO also owns an approximate 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc., a publicly traded net lease REIT.

