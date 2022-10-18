CTO Realty (CTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

CTO Realty (CTO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CTO Realty as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.43, up 19.44% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.5 million, up 23.64% from the year-ago period.

CTO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $79.49 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.9% and +13.11%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CTO Realty should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CTO Realty is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, CTO Realty is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.09. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.56, so we one might conclude that CTO Realty is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

