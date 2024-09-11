CTO Realty (CTO) Moves 8.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

CTO Realty CTO shares ended the last trading session 8.4% higher at $21.15. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the favorable operating environment.

This real estate company is expected to post quarterly funds from operation (FFO) of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $29.23 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While FFO and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in FFO estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CTO Realty, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has been revised 9% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in FFO estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CTO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

CTO Realty belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT, closed the last trading session 4.7% higher at $4.95. Over the past month, ILPT has returned 0.4%.

For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust , the consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.12. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

