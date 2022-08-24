CTO Realty (CTO) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

All investors love getting big returns from their portfolio, whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.

CTO Realty in Focus

Based in Daytona Beach, CTO Realty (CTO) is in the Finance sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of 6.09%. The real estate company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.37 per share, with a dividend yield of 6.88%. This compares to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry's yield of 3.71% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.61%.

Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.49 is up 11.8% from last year. CTO Realty has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 124.05%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, CTO Realty's payout ratio is 54%, which means it paid out 54% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Earnings growth looks solid for CTO for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.85 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 27.59%.

Bottom Line

From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.

Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CTO is not only an attractive dividend play, but also represents a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).



