$CTMX stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTMX stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,781,710 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTMX:
$CTMX Insider Trading Activity
$CTMX insiders have traded $CTMX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTMX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SEAN A. MCCARTHY (CEO) sold 37,656 shares for an estimated $22,555
- MARCIA BELVIN (SVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 19,512 shares for an estimated $11,687
- LLOYD A ROWLAND (General Counsel) sold 10,203 shares for an estimated $6,111
- CHRISTOPHER OGDEN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,551 shares for an estimated $5,122
- YU-WAYE CHU (Chief Medical Officer) sold 4,025 shares for an estimated $2,410
$CTMX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CTMX stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 4,809,518 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,953,803
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 3,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,090,000
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 2,650,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,729,500
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP added 882,891 shares (+29.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $909,377
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 811,349 shares (+288736.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $835,689
- ADAR1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 758,923 shares (-84.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $781,690
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 660,756 shares (+25.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $680,578
$CTMX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTMX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/08/2024
$CTMX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CTMX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $CTMX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3.465.
Here are some recent targets:
- Etzer Darout from BMO Capital set a target price of $3.68 on 11/08/2024
- Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $3.25 on 11/08/2024
