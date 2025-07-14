$CTM stock is up 13% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTM stock has now risen 13% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,791,651 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTM (you can track the company live on Quiver's $CTM stock page):
$CTM Insider Trading Activity
$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,275.
- JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 759,400 shares for an estimated $995,008.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$CTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,535,505 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,627,635
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 627,822 shares (-51.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $665,491
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 555,687 shares (+662.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $589,028
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 449,001 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $475,941
- MAGNUS FINANCIAL GROUP LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $265,000
- INSCRIPTION CAPITAL, LLC added 237,500 shares (+1900.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $251,750
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 127,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,066
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$CTM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTM forecast page.
You can track data on $CTM on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.