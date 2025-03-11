$CTM stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CTM stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,555,096 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CTM:
$CTM Insider Trading Activity
$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $717,450.
- MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $710,275.
$CTM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,535,505 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,071,010
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 1,227,824 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,455,648
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 429,310 shares (+2180.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $858,620
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 99,714 shares (+49.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,428
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 96,128 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $16,812
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 42,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,270
- XTX TOPCO LTD removed 34,294 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,588
