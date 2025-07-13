$CTM Earnings Preview: Recent $CTM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$CTM ($CTM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $13,583,490 and earnings of $0.00 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CTM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$CTM Insider Trading Activity

$CTM insiders have traded $CTM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CTM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK C FULLER has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $1,234,275 .

. JAY O WRIGHT (General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 759,400 shares for an estimated $995,008.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$CTM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of $CTM stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$CTM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CTM in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Maxim Group issued a "Buy" rating on 04/24/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $CTM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CTM forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

