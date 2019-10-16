CTL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of CenturyLink Inc (Symbol: CTL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.30, changing hands as high as $12.36 per share. CenturyLink Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CTL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CTL's low point in its 52 week range is $9.64 per share, with $22.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.36.

