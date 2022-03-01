CTI BioPharma Soars On FDA's Accelerated Approval Of Vonjo For Myelofibrosis, Thrombocytopenia

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are surging more than 51 percent on Tuesday morning after the company announced FDA accelerated approval of Vonjo for the treatment of adult patients with Myelofibrosis and Thrombocytopenia.

The company said the approval will trigger $60 million payment from DRI Healthcare Trust.

Vonjo or pacritinib is recommended for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary myelofibrosis with a platelet count below 50 × 109/L. It is a novel oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2 and IRAK1, without inhibiting JAK1.

Currently, CTIC shares are at $2.87, up 51.92 percent from the previous close of $1.90 on a volume of 45,095,382. The shares have traded in a range of $2.62-$2.90 on average volume of 1,755,593.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.