CTI BioPharma Corp. Q4 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled -$36.79 million, or -$0.38 per share. This compares with -$15.00 million, or -$0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$36.79 Mln. vs. -$15.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.38 vs. -$0.20 last year.

