CTI BioPharma Corp. Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$17.46 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$36.79 million, or -$0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$17.46 Mln. vs. -$36.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.14 vs. -$0.38 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.10

