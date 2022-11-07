CTI BioPharma Corp. Q3 Loss decreases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) revealed Loss for third quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$15.71 million, or -$0.13 per share. This compares with -$24.18 million, or -$0.26 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$15.71 Mln. vs. -$24.18 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.13 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.16

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.